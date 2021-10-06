Delta Air Lines, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

DAL opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

