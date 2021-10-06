Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,950,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

