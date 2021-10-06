Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 367.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

