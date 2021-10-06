Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,214 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $160.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.70. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

