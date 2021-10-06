Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,448 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of EnerSys worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EnerSys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 8.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,671,000 after purchasing an additional 121,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in EnerSys by 20.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 416,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

