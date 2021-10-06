Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.