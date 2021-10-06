Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

DTEGY stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. 649,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,564. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

