DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta Sells 500 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total transaction of $271,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DXCM stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,022. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $579.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.93, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

