DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $102,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.85.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

