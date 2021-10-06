Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.92. 3,507,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,017. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

