Digital World Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DWACU) Quiet Period Will Expire on October 13th

Digital World Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DWACU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 13th. Digital World Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Digital World Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DWACU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Digital World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.30.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.