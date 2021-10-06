Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in South State were worth $172,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in South State by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in South State by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in South State by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of South State by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of South State stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.38. 2,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist cut their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

