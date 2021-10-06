Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,539,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $177,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 3.8% in the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 677,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $1,455,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 52,623 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $450,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 74,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,479. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

