Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $184.20 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Murphy Oil worth $184,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,928,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,009,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after buying an additional 184,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 239,613 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. 64,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,093. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

