Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,026,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 52,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.62% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $170,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:FBC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.10. 4,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,686. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.