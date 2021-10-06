Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.80% of ManpowerGroup worth $180,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

MAN traded down $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,525. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

