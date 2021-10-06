Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.07 and last traded at $247.90. Approximately 224,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 311,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.33.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $4,428,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

