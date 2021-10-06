Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 688,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,292,753 shares.The stock last traded at $105.20 and had previously closed at $110.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,746.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

