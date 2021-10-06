Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

DSCSY opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.28. Disco has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $81.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

