Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.44.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.51. 44,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

