Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 3.6% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 40.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 144.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

DG stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

