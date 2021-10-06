Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Domino’s Pizza worth $32,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DPZ traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.92. 11,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,056. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.99. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $501.54.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

