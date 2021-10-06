Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

DBX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of DBX opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248 over the last 90 days. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dropbox by 195.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,930,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

