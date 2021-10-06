Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 250,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.93 per share, with a total value of $24,982,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ASAN traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,388. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
Read More: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.