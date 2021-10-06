EAM Global Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,152 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.45% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 170,372 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,532. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $320.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

