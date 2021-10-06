EAM Global Investors LLC Decreases Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 40.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RILY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,793,000 after buying an additional 242,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

RILY traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,692. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,372.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 8,005 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $516,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671 in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.