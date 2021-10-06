EAM Global Investors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,632 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Ranpak worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 2.2% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

PACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

PACK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

