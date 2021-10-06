EAM Global Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36,198 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. 105,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,918. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

