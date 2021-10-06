EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 12,957 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 12,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,874. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

