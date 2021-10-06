EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 77,923 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,923 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 862,564 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 1,052,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 106,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. 388,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.