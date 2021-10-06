EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 20,147 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WCC traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.96. 5,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80.
In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.44.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.