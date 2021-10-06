EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 20,147 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.96. 5,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.44.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

