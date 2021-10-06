EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 54,547 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. 11,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,139. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

