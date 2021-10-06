EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $2,061,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 12.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VVV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. 18,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,505. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

