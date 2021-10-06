EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GDEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.99. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,311. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

