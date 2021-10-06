EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NCR by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in NCR by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 20.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in NCR by 81.4% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 168,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 75,472 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the first quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. 28,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,531. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

