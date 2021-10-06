EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

NYSE:SQSP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,930. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

