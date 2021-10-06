EAM Investors LLC Sells 103,825 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,825 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVGI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 5,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,532. The company has a market cap of $319.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $257.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

