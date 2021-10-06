EAM Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.88.

SBNY stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.60. 10,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $294.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.