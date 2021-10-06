Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) traded down 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.57. 12,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 329,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTE. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $824.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

