Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has increased its dividend by 131.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,967. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

