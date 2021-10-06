Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

