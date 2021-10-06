Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,389 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 22,751 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $44,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,218,000 after purchasing an additional 318,840 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,644,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $380,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214,385 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,818,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $9.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.10. The stock had a trading volume of 528,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,912. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

