EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Raises Dividend to GBX 17.60 Per Share

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON EMIS traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,348 ($17.61). 49,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,373.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,248.03. EMIS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The company has a market cap of £853.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

