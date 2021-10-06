EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Raises Dividend to GBX 17.60 Per Share

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON EMIS traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,348 ($17.61). 49,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,373.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,248.03. EMIS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The company has a market cap of £853.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96.
EMIS Group Company Profile
