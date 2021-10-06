Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,246 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $31,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,305. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

