Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,023 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.85% of Entergy worth $170,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

