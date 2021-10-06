Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $101.47. 1,238,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,055. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

