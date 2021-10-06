Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $2,935,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $1,619,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 354.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDS opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

