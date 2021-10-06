Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,456 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of TESSCO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,495 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

