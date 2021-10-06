Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $86,000 Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 2,090.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 477,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compugen by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 446,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 207.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 259,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 118.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 178,873 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

