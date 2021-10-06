Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,364. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Envestnet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,962,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.